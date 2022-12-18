SEBRING — A signage project funded by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will soon help residents and visitors find parking lots in the downtown area.
In November the CRA Board considered awarding a bid to make and install signs indicating the locations of public parking in the downtown.
There were three companies that had provided quotes for the project. One quote was dramatically higher and another quote did not include installation. The CRA staff recommended the quote from Mike Souther of Souther Signs in Avon Park. But, the CRA Board discussed the sign and pole specifications and did not award a contract at that November meeting.
CRA staff met with Souther Signs on Nov. 28 to discuss the project’s parameters in greater detail and the CRA Board on Monday approved the Souther Signs quote for the project.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said, “We will be moving forward with more parking signs downtown, hopefully that will help folks as they are travelling down here make it a little easier to find places to park.”
The contract with Souther Signs totals $46,268, which includes 17 two-sided signs at a cost of $2,480 each and two one-sided signs for $2,054.
The signs will be 8 feet high with “Historic Downtown” above the “P” parking symbol and a directional arrow with “Sebring” printed below the “P.”
The CRA is doing a Wayfinding Signage Project in phases and starting with the parking signs.
In other business, the CRA approved reimbursing Don Davies, of Sugar Sand Distillery, for demolition costs at 301 Circle Park Drive.
The CRA Board agenda stated that Davies submitted a reimbursement request for the initial demolition work performed to clean out the building in anticipation of construction. Davies provided the staffing to conduct the cleanout of the building and covered the dumping fees.
The CRA approved a reimbursement of $6,392.35 to Davies.
Davies partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that will involve Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment.
In September, the CRA Board extended its lease agreement on the property. That agreement with Davies was extended from a five-year term to a seven-year term, which expires on Aug. 17, 2028.