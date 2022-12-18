CRA parking location sign project

A view of North Ridgewood Drive showing one of the parking location signs that will be installed downtown funded by Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — A signage project funded by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will soon help residents and visitors find parking lots in the downtown area.

In November the CRA Board considered awarding a bid to make and install signs indicating the locations of public parking in the downtown.

