SEBRING — The Sebring Redevelopment Agency approved the final draft of the Waterfront Redevelopment project on Tuesday with the design for the City of Sebring-owned Lake Jackson waterfront property now going before the City Council for approval at its Feb. 1 meeting.
Consulting firm Kimley-Horn developed the design with input from the public and city officials.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Tuesday, after the City Council approves it then the CRA will start to pinpoint what will be done and if it will be done in phases or lease stuff out.
One of the things what will likely be in the second phase is the City Pier, he said. “For the cost that it would take to redo the pier, as it is depicted in the rendition, is a little expensive right now so we will be looking for ways to cut costs and sort of phase this together,” he said.
It will probably take 12 months to go through the design, budgeting, permitting and it would probably take a couple of years after that to complete the construction, Leidel said.
The new waterfront design eliminates the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
Leidel said he is not sure what the city will decide for a new civic center, but he believes the best option would be for the city to transform the former Women’s Club (across from Veterans Beach) into a civic center for right now.
The current civic center loses about $18,000 a year, he said. It is not really widely used, less than 100 times a year.
“I don’t know if the city has the appetite to keep that around or if this is a good opportunity for them to say, ‘it is not something we want to incur the cost on,’” Leidel said.
“We would certainly want to support them if they chose to use the Women’s Club.”
Also, the CRA will be going through the process of talking with organizations who are using the properties of the waterfront site like the Highlands Art League and the Sebring Historical Society and work with them to find accommodations that can help them to be successful, he said. While the waterfront is under construction, the places that are currently occupied will be difficult for folks to get to.