SEBRING — After an apartment building proposal for 139 N. Ridgewood Drive didn’t happen due to a lack of funding, the Community Redevelopment Board will continue to seek development concepts for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said she has been in contact with CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, that is working with the City of Fort Pierce and its downtown with property dispositions and development opportunities.
They handle situations like the CRA has with a property for redevelopment, with a contract they will put you in contact with what you are looking for, she said.
She was going to talk with the firm again to find out more information and what the cost would be and then provide an update to the CRA Board at its next meeting, Vazquez said. It would help if the CRA does decide to re-advertise the property.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said that was the question, does the board want to pursue the real estate firm and re-advertise the property or not want to advertise it or turn it into something else?
CRA Vice Chair Kelly Cosgrave said she really wants to see something done with these properties. She asked if the real estate firm offered any guarantees.
Vazquez replied there is probably no guarantee, but the firm has contacts that they will provide with the CRA’s information, whereas the CRA has just been “shooting from the hip” to get the information through the grapevine or hoping somebody shares the opportunity.
Board Member Willem Badenhorst said he wasn’t totally opposed to spending money to try to connect the dots.
Cosgrave said she didn’t want to rush into anything. She doesn’t want to find the CRA in the same situation as the previous proposal that didn’t happen due to circumstances.
She also said she doesn’t want the property to become a park or a parking lot, but would like the property to be put back on the tax rolls.
“The CRA lost a ton of money tearing down the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel and the CRA needs to gain that back and turn the property into something. Even if it doesn’t become housing, it could be an office building location,” Cosgrave said.
Leidel said Vazquez will get more information about the commercial real estate firm and the CRA will take one more shot to see what is out there. If that doesn’t work, then they will try something new.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues. The CRA later received a $25,000 grant to offset some of the demolition cost.