Wachovia Building

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board on Monday will consider approval of an agreement to provide the Wachovia Building to Blackmon Properties.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The longtime vacant Wachovia building in downtown Sebring is poised to be renovated and back in use with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board prepped to approve an agreement with Blackmon Properties.

A CRA selection committee unanimously chose the proposal submitted by Blackmon Properties. CRA staff has worked with the CRA attorney and the selection committee to draft the agreement for the property. Blackmon properties has also reviewed and approved of the agreement.

