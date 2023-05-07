The longtime vacant Wachovia building in downtown Sebring is poised to be renovated and back in use with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board prepped to approve an agreement with Blackmon Properties.
A CRA selection committee unanimously chose the proposal submitted by Blackmon Properties. CRA staff has worked with the CRA attorney and the selection committee to draft the agreement for the property. Blackmon properties has also reviewed and approved of the agreement.
In their proposal, the Blackmon family stated it is interested in acquiring the former bank building as part of their overall redevelopment of Harder Hall to create a connection between Harder Hall and downtown Sebring.
Their plan calls for a restaurant on the first floor, with the second and third stories used as offices, administrative and conference room spaces and potentially adding a rooftop bar at a later date.
The CRA purchased the building and property at 228 N. Ridgewood Dr. in 2019 for $325,000.
The agreement states the purchaser shall assume all real estate taxes on the property for 2023 and they shall not be prorated.
The agreement specifies the following timelines in the development of the property:
• By Oct. 1, 2024, purchaser shall have performed initial rehabilitations to the property. Specifically, purchaser shall have performed any planned exterior repairs, refreshed landscaping, and performed pressure washing over the entire property, where needed.
• By Oct. 1, 2024, purchaser shall have completed engineered plans for the property consistent with the purchaser’s Jan. 13, 2023, response to the CRA’s Request for Proposal.
• By Oct, 1, 2024, purchaser shall have obtained a construction permit for the first floor of the building.
• By Oct. 1, 2026, purchaser shall have completed the improvements described in the purchaser’s January 13, 2023, response to the CRA’s Request for Proposal and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy for the entirety of the building.
Also, the agreement states the purchaser may not sell or transfer the property, and the current members of the purchaser will not sell their membership interest in purchaser, except to a related entity, for five years after the date of completion without the prior written approval of the CRA Executive Director or designee.
The City Council will vote on final approval of the disposition of the property at its June 20 meeting.