SEBRING — With borrowed funds, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s draft budget or 2022-23 tops $7 million.
At a recent CRA Board meeting, CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the draft budget showed revenue of $922,664, but the preliminary updated numbers showed the revenue to be a little over $1.1 million next year.
The draft budget had a little bit of a shortfall, but that increase in revenue has taken care of it, he said.
They are looking at having a full-time dedicated law enforcement officer for downtown, Leidel said. That is not in the budget now, but it is something he would like to see pursued.
It would be somebody who was hired and managed by the Sebring Police Department, but would be a dedicated officer to the CRA district with the CRA paying for the cost.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the cost would be about $66,000, which would be around $40,000 in salary and $26,000 in benefits.
Leidel said he and Vazquez will be meeting in the first week of August with