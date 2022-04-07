SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee picked Sophie’s Café as the business proposal to go into the former Salvation Army building on North Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,000, which includes a two-story building totaling more than 4,000 square feet.
The Sophie’s Café proposal called for the first floor to serve as the second location for Sophie’s Café. On the second floor would be a second location for Ed’s Barbershop, which is currently in Sebring Square, and additional suites for licensed professionals such as masseuses, nail techs and cosmetology services.
Sophie’s Café owners are husband and wife Eduardo Giraud and Yunii del Cueto.
The existing Sophie’s Café is located at 120 Sebring Square and features homemade pastries, bread and Cuban food.
The CRA Board will consider the selection committee’s recommendation and if given the OK by the Board, the CRA will develop an agreement for the disposition of the property.
The CRA received 13 proposals for the Salvation Army building, which is the fifth property that the CRA has purchased in about one-and-a-half years that it is turning over to business proposals.
A developer will be constructing an apartment building on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive
Business are currently being readied at 209 Circle Park Drive and 301 Circle Park Drive.
The CRA is working on an agreement for the 305 Circle Park Drive property.
Also, the CRA purchased the former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive about three years ago. The City of Sebring is looking into possibly relocating City Hall into the three-story structure.