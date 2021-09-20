SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received nine business proposals for its 305 Circle Park Drive and 250 Wall Street properties. The properties were purchased this year for $109,000.
A CRA Selection Committee will meet at 2 p.m., Sept. 29, in the City Council Chambers, to review the responses received for the disposition of the property on the Circle that previously housed Shoemaker Plumbing.
“We received nine proposals for 305 Circle Park Drive,” and 250 Wall Street, CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said. “It’s a package deal. Both of those properties were a part of what we acquired. They have two different addresses and strap numbers with the county, but we purchased them as a whole.
“There is the potential that an applicant could utilize the building or they could say they don’t need it for their usage.”
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel, who is on the selection committee, said the committee will review the proposals and hopefully be able to make a recommendation to the CRA Board fairly quickly.
The other CRA Board members who are on the selection committee are Kelly Cosgrave and Tracy McCoy.
The proposals are from the following individuals with a summary of their business proposal for the location:
• Carissa Hughes — Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop — Add a second location to the already successful Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop in Polk County (downtown Winter Haven).
• Donna Ellison — Eatery offering a selected variety of foods and drinks.
• Robin Tillman — Gina Bees Unique Boutique & Rustic country boutique carrying clothing, accessories, jewelry, handbags, and home décor
• Aisha Lusby — Gator Grove Company and Gator Grove Graphics & Design — Luxury boutique offering apparel, creative gifts and the option to customize each item
• Mahdi & Houda Ammons (submitted two proposals) — The Golden Shovel — Offering a distinctive variety of international cuisine; Le Rendez Vouz — Coffee Clubhouse for students with WiFi available for phones or computers.
• Katie Walker — Circle Park Kitchen — A farm to table restaurant.
• Claudia Dos Santos and Lucia Cortez — Sebring Bakery.
• Judith Temple — JPs Big Boy Subs LLC.
The deadline was Tuesday for proposals for the property, which is a single-story building totaling more than 1,300 square feet.
The CRA noted the property has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring and is currently zoned C1 Commercial, and has a large display window facing Circle Park offering high visibility from both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The CRA’s request for proposal (RFP) stated, the property could also come with a rear storage building located at 250 Wall Street if needed. The storage building was constructed in 1991 and is 625 square feet. The building also offers rear alley access for deliveries and two dedicated parking spaces.