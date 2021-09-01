SEBRING — A new location for a Sebring civic center is still being explored by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which continues to focus on a former bank building for possible renovation into a cultural/civic center.
At the June joint meeting of the Sebring City Council and the CRA Board it was revealed that the CRA was looking at purchasing the former Barnett/Bank America building, on South Ridgewood Drive, to create the Sebring Culture Center. The building currently houses an antique mall.
At the joint meeting, the design firm Kimley-Horn presented its two concepts for a waterfront redesign of the city’s property, which didn’t include the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
“We have had a couple of different meetings with some of the stakeholders that we’ve been concerned about,” CRA Board Chair David Leidel said recently. The CRA has talked to the property owner.
The CRA is in the process of having a structural engineer investigate the building to make sure it is structurally sound and if it is that could likely be an acquisition the CRA would be looking to make, he said. He added, however, there are no purchase plans at the moment.
“The City Council has given us the indication that they were supportive of that and it is just a matter at this point to hash it out between who we would put in there and if the city wants a civic center located there ... just the minutia of getting a project like this underway,” Leidel said.
Highlands News-Sun asked what the timetable would be to put a civic center at the former bank building, if the timetable for the waterfront project had a bearing on it and if the CRA and city would share the cost of purchasing the building?
The [waterfront design] rendition that Kimley-Horn will be providing this fall may require a few tweaks to have the design finalized, Leidel said.
“If we could get that done and that plan goes to the City Council and is not incorporating a civic center on the waterfront, then, I think that would mean we are moving in conjunction to complete the purchase of that building so we would have a home for anybody that might be displaced,” he said.
Leidel believes the purchase of the building would be made by the CRA, but added that is being discussed now to determine how they purchase the property and who remains as the owner of the property. He said there is also discussion regarding what kind of funding will they be able to get to renovate the property and who will participate in that funding as well.
Concerning the revision to Kimley-Horns waterfront design, Leidel said, “We are expecting to see something in September. We haven’t been contacted with a new revision yet. They did reach out and had some questions for us and a couple of the other stakeholders who were at the public meeting they held.
“So I know they are trying to incorporate some of that information into the new design. We hope to see something in September.”
The CRA’s preliminary plan was to have the Highlands Art League, Sebring Historical Society and the Hall of Fame from Sebring International Raceway on the ground floor of the former bank building and utilize the second floor as a civic center.