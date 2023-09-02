The City of Avon Park has recently filled the position of its Community Redevelopment Agency coordinator with an experienced and creative professional.
Shawn K. Holiday, from Fort Myers, will head up this department to improve the business environment, revitalize core areas like downtown, and generate activities for all residents, according to a press release from the city.
“We have some great assets in our city that will be heavily promoted by our newest staff member,” City Manager Mark Schrader said. “We are getting lots of inquiries about new businesses, so it looks like we are entering a rather strong growing phase.
“Holiday has a strong background in redevelopment as well as business promotions, marketing, community engagement and coordinating events.”
Holiday said he plans to highlight the unique character in the City of Charm.
The CRA Advisory and CRA Board members are excited to have Holiday in the coordinator position.
Holiday, who previously worked for the Main Street Program on Fort Myers Beach and assisted with the Downtown Redevelopment Agency in Fort Myers, has already met with dozens of business owners, as well as residents and other stakeholders to take the temperature of the area and learn about the needs and plans of community members.
He has plans in the works for special events, like shuffleboard tournaments for youth, Christmas concerts by local churches, pop-up markets, and craft fairs, according the press release.
Highlands News-Sun asked Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard about his thoughts on Holiday.
Barnard replied that Holiday has plenty of experience with the CRA in Fort Myers, which was able to do more with its funds. He said Avon Park is hoping to do that too.
Holiday has opinions and knowledge that can be used to spend some of the CRA’s funds, especially the Main Street CRA funds, where a lot of money is carried over every year, Barnard said. The state is telling the city it has to spend it or lose it.
“One of the first things we talked about was almost redeveloping Donaldson Park 100 percent,” he said.
The CRA has been focused on “slum and blight,” but the city is finding out there are things it can do to help the city’s buildings, Barnard said. If it all works out, the main direction for the City of Avon Park will be to build up downtown and buy up more properties to add more parking spaces.
Holiday has already met many business people in Avon Park and the CRA Advisory Board is excited because they are tired of doing just façade grants, Barnard said.