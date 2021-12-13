SEBRING — The updated draft design for the CRA’s Waterfront Redevelopment Project will be presented and discussed at a joint meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency and City Council at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Jack Stoup Civic Center.
After the opening remarks by CRA Board Chair David Leidel, Kimley-Horn Landscape Architect/Urban Designer James Pankonin will present a review of the planning process and the updated design.
After the presentation, public comment will be accepted and then Leidel will speak on the finalization of the plan and the next steps.
The CRA and City seek a plan to better utilize the prime Lake Jackson waterfront property for public use.
At a joint CRA and council meeting in June, Kimley-Horn unveiled two design concepts for the waterfront. Neither plan in their entirety was a clear cut favorite, as most city officials favored a blending of elements from both plans.
Both plans did not include The Jack Stroup Civic Center, which would be demolished to make way for a clean slate for a new design.
Some of the public were receptive to the proposed changes, but some preferred little change and did not want a concept that affected the civic center or the two City-owned historic homes.
There has been much discussion on the Weigle House (yellow house) and Clovelly House (green house) about how and if these historic homes, would fit into a new waterfront plan.