SEBRING — Four business proposals were submitted to the Community Redevelopment Agency for the former Salvation Army building, but the CRA Board has decided to wait on having the proposals reviewed by a selection committee.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez explained what is happening with the property at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, which the CRA purchased this year for $195,00.
As part of the process to redevelop the Salvation Army property, the CRA board made the decision at their recent meeting to hold off on having the selection committee meet to review the proposals received for this property at the moment, she said.
The board directed the CRA staff to work with the CRA’s attorney to pursue the removal of the deed restriction for the property that restricts the consumption and sale of alcohol on the premise for the next 30 years, Vazquez said.
The CRA sees this as a valuable asset to the building and to the CRA district’s progression to not have that deed restriction on the property as the atmosphere of the downtown has changed since the imposition of that restriction, she said.
"We feel that the deed restriction is a barrier to entry for a current and future business to occupy that property, and that the CRA would be doing a disservice to not explore that removal," Vazquez said.
The fewer restrictions on the property will enable it to be economically viable to its greatest ability in the future, and assist it in drawing increased traffic to the downtown, she said.
"We are incredibly encouraged that the number of responses to this program continues to grow as more people desire to partner with the CRA on their business endeavors," Vazquez said. "The process to remove the deed restriction will take some time, so we plan to keep the proposals received until we know the outcome of that removal process.
"I would anticipate the board opening the solicitation for the property back up for another 30-day time period after that process has been completed to be most fair to all current and potential proposers. This would also allow those that have already submitted proposals to update their current proposal or submit additional proposals for consideration."
A summary of the proposals for the former Salvation Army building follows:
• Zachary Bello - Pizza restaurant offering “Make Your Own Pizza Stations.”
• JC & Stephanie Scott - Rocking JS Coffee Shop.
• Anthony & Julie Richardson - tutoring lab, escape room and Hammer & Stain franchise (guests transform unfinished wood into wall worthy pieces).
• Jesus Tourino & Gustavo Ibanez - Jessie’s Angus Burgers.
The property at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive is a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet.
The property has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring and is original to the creation of the Downtown, the CRA request for proposal stated. George E. Sebring deeded the property to The Salvation Army to construct their church in 1916, and they continued that use up until last year.