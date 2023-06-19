The Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved an extension in the business agreement with the Cadzows for 209 Circle Park Drive, the former Roanoke Hotel.
Bob and Tiffany Cadzow already had an extension to Sept. 12, 2023 to open their planned Irish pub/eatery on the ground floor and hotel on the second floor.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel explained that a beam that ran through the middle of the building had to be reengineered so a wall could be opened up.
The Cadzows are waiting for the engineering plans to be finalized so they can get a demolition permit, he said. They know they will be going past the September deadline so it was extended for six months.
Sophie’s Cafe, which is going into the former Salvation Army building at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, also doesn’t have their engineering plans back yet so the CRA Board extended their deadline by a year.
Sophie’s Cafe will have homemade pastries, bread, and Cuban food.
The Cadzows are pretty sure their plans will be done in a week, but at Sophie’s they weren’t sure when their engineering plans would be finished, Leidel explained.
“It sounds like everybody is going to come online [open their businesses] about the same time or very, very close to it,” he said. “Nobody wants to make promises because of all the delays in engineering.”
The engineering process takes six to nine months now because things are so busy with other construction projects around the county, Leidel said.
The Cadzows should be starting construction this summer and then hopefully opening in the fall or late fall/early winter.
Chef Mac, 305 Circle Park Drive, has his plans and is about ready to go so he should be opening some time in late fall or early winter, as well.
MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman’s is creating a fast casual restaurant with a Southwest menu.
Sophie’s feels they could move quickly after they get their plans, so they might have a late spring opening, so we are getting closing, Leidel said.