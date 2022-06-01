LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is a historic town, visually unique. Famously known as the Caladium Capital of the World and nicknamed a Town of Many Murals. The town has grown but at a slow pace. In 1980 the population for Lake Placid was 963; today, it’s a little over 2,500.
Most people are unaware or don’t care what goes into the planning stage that keeps a community viable and relevant for its residents. People do care about having basic infrastructure services in place.
Money collected from local and state property taxes, sales taxes, lotteries, fees and other surcharges pay these basic infrastructure services. For a small town without the money for improvements, it became evident the infrastructure was deteriorating.
When it was brought to the Town Council’s attention that parts of the downtown area had fallen into a state of disrepair with unsafe road conditions, they created the Town of Lake Placid Community Redevelopment Agency.
Creating a government agency is not an easy task but necessary to bring back money into the community for these necessary improvements.
Lake Placid is the newest and smallest of the six special districts in Highlands County. “Whatever it takes to run a town, “ said Phil Williams, town administrator. “We all want our fair share.”
Williams pointed out the majority of the public isn’t interested in the process. “They want the street lights to work, the potholes fixed, they want sidewalks,” he said. The town was not in compliance with ADA (American Disability Act).
People walked on the grass up to Publix to shop, but anyone in a wheelchair had to ride on the road. It was a safety issue. What little money they have to work with is making a huge difference. The improvements are visible and effective.
“The money won’t be used for planting flower pots or doing facades,” Williams added. It wasn’t part of their redevelopment master plan. Williams said Lake Placid is a small community and they had to prioritize.
The first year CRA was enacted, no projects were scheduled. Originally, when the agency was created in 2017, property values were around $54,000 and five years later they are now valued more than $60,000.
One goal in particular is not to carry debt, they work within their budget. All the money goes toward safety improvements. During fiscal year 2019-2020, the town completed its first two projects. Wirick Road was repaved and surfaced at the cost of $20,475.
There were six of eight light poles installed along Dal Hall Boulevard, which cost $19,261.50.
“We have two more to put in.” Williams said a while back a developer was supposed to install the lights, but only did one side of the street.
The following year, 2020-2021, the Town of Lake Placid tackled a few more projects. Sidewalks were extended and ADA accessible. Upcoming road projects on their list in 2021-2022, include paving the railroad track alley, along with paving both Hendricks and East Main avenues. The anticipated cost is $62,465.09.
Currently they are replacing the wiring and street lamps in Devane Park, which are frayed with age.