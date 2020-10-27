SEBRING — It appears the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will not be accepting the donation of a building that the City of Sebring has deemed a safety hazard due to serious structural issues.
Tony Collins, the owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, on North Ridgewood Drive, had offered to donate the building to the CRA. The CRA board has been considering the offer.
The long-time vacant, three-story structure has fallen into serious disrepair, prompting the City of Sebring to issue an order for either its repair or demolition. Collins filed a demolition notice on Sept. 4 with the City.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel will be going before the City’s Code Enforcement Board at its meeting tonight. The board will likely recommend demolishing the building and it may be on the City Council’s Nov. 3 meeting agenda.
The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel may ultimately be headed for some foreclosure process that may involve Collins, Noethlich said. The City may end up with the property and paying to have the building demolished.
The city attorney is working with Collins on some title issues with the property, Noethlich said.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Monday, the CRA had informed Collins that it would have to take ownership of the building if the CRA was going to help with its demolition.
“When you look at how the CRA gauges success, the success was that piece of property would be renovated with a new set of apartments built there with multiple people living in them in the downtown area,” he said.
But, Leidel said the CRA/Nan-Ces-O-Wee deal will probably not work out and the City will have to be the recipient of the property.
“I don’t know exactly what that process looks like,” he said. “Due to some issues with the title, I am not sure that the CRA can confidently take possession of the property the way it is.”
“The taxpayers are going to end up ultimately paying for the demolition of the property, but the property owner will lose the property in that process.”
The building’s owner will be given an order to demolish the building and if he fails to do it then the City would have to do it because it is a safety issue, Leidel said.
Leidel believes the City would only demolish the building if it took over possession of the property.
“It has got to come down so that is what would happen,” he said.
The CRA had hoped it could have been a quick transaction with Collins transferring the property to the CRA, which would then demolish the building and then do a request for proposal from developers, Leidel said. The idea was to have the timeline move quickly, but because of the title issues, it doesn’t look like that route is going to work.
The CRA board’s meeting on Monday (Oct. 26), when the board was going to vote on accepting the building, was canceled because there were still too many questions surrounding it, he said.
The CRA board’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
The lowest quote the City/CRA received for the building’s demolition cost was just under $200,000, Leidel said.