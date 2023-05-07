The Stanley family proposal for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property in Sebring was chosen by a Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee.
The CRA had received five proposals for the vacant site it owns in downtown Sebring that is nearly half an acre.
CRA staff is working with the proposer and the CRA attorney to draft the agreement for the property for that to appear on the July agenda for the board’s review and approval.
Scott, Briana and Natalia Stanley proposed a two-story structure with the first-floor a mix of commercial/residential with multiple commercial spaces for something such as boutique fitness, specialty bodega, restaurant, co-working space, massage therapy, or esthetician services. Also a courtyard area. The second floor would be residential with 10-14 apartments.
The property has been the location of the Sebring Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
The demolition took place from late November to early December 2020. The CRA received a $25,000 grant that offset part of the demolition cost.