The former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property

A Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee chose the proposal from the Stanley family for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property at 139 N. Ridgewood Dr., Sebring, as seen here recently being used by the Sebring Farmers Market on Saturdays.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The Stanley family proposal for the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property in Sebring was chosen by a Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee.

The CRA had received five proposals for the vacant site it owns in downtown Sebring that is nearly half an acre.

