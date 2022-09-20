305 Circle Park Drive

Seeking a business for its 305 Circle Park Drive property, a Sebring CRA selection committee chose a proposal for a fast casual Mexican restaurant submitted by MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF, FILE

SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee held its final interviews recently for the proposals for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on the Downtown Circle and chose the proposal from MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman.

Chef Mac’s plans for 305 Circle Park Drive is a fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu called ‘Macarito’s.”

