SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency selection committee held its final interviews recently for the proposals for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on the Downtown Circle and chose the proposal from MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman.
Chef Mac’s plans for 305 Circle Park Drive is a fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu called ‘Macarito’s.”
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “I will now work with Chef Mac to negotiate the terms of our agreement in hopes of having a draft agreement for the board to review at the next board meeting.”
In his proposal, which includes his wife Amanda, Chef Mac said, “We are asking that the CRA provide us a ‘vanilla space’ free of all debris and encumbrances, ready for us to finish.”
They seek assistance from the CRA in obtaining a liquor license.
“We will handle all of the other start-up costs for opening the restaurant, purchasing all equipment and handling all plumbing, electrical and any other costs required,” Chef Mac said. “We are very excited at the possibility of joining other businesses in Downtown Sebring to further enhance the experience on the Circle.”
The business plan for Macarito’s states the vision of its executive chef and owner, MacGregor Gentleman III, is to provide the first fast casual Mexican restaurant in Sebring, offering top quality, fresh ingredients with a new twist. The restaurant will offer the first Mexican bowls to this city, a healthy new idea that is flourishing in major cities on both coasts.
“We will attract Sebring residents of all ages, some of whom may not be familiar with authentic Mexican cuisine. Our fast casual restaurant will give them a convenient alternative to sit-down dining or fast food, which are currently the only Mexican restaurants located in Sebring,” the business plan states.
Gentleman, who has more than 25 years experience as a professional chef, will be joined by Amanda Gentleman, a customer service professional who has more than 25 years serving her customers with a friendly smile, the business plan states.
The CRA had 18 business proposals for the 305 Circle Park Drive property – a one-story, 1,300 square-foot building it purchased in 2021 for $109,000 along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street.