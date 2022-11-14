SEBRING — More than two years after the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was demolished, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will re-advertise for proposals for the downtown property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive
The CRA Board decided in September to re-advertise the former hotel property after the first proposed project lacked funding.
Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.
In the agenda for the CRA Board’s meeting today, CRA staff has revised the solicitation for the property per the board’s input, and the solicitation for the property will open back up Jan. 16 in order to not get lost in the midst of the holiday season. The solicitation will close on March 31.
Staff is working on opportunities to help market this development opportunity and will provide the board with an overview of the marketing efforts closer to the solicitation’s start date, according to the CRA Board agenda. The Board will determine a selection committee to review proposals received at the March board meeting.
If no responses are received, the Board will determine the next steps for the property at the April board meeting.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
The demolition took place from late November to early December 2020. The CRA received a $25,000 grant that offset part of the demolition cost.