SEBRING — The business going into 301 Circle Park Drive received a one-year extension from the Community Redevelopment Agency Board.
In March, a project update reported that the renovation for the business at CRA-owned building at 301 Circle Park Drive would be completed May 1.
Sugar Sand Distillery owner Don Davies partnered with Tony Castronova for a joint venture at the Circle property that will involve Italian food, craft spirits, craft beer, commercial beer/wine and live entertainment venue under one roof.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said the board extended the time for the business to open to May 1, 2003 to allow enough time to finish the engineering work that needs to be done, go through the permitting process and then go through construction.
“They feel like they are going to be done sooner than that, but with the way things are, talking about the supply chains and labor market and everything else, we just didn’t want them to feel like they had a gun to their head necessarily and that there was plenty of time to get this project completed,” he said.
Recently, Leidel said the unique combination of restaurant, distillery and brewery in the same location has created a little bit of a problem with the permitting process.
The agreement between the CRA and Davies calls for a lease, at no cost, for the 301 Circle Park Drive property. At the end of five years, Sugar Sand Distillery would take possession and ownership of the building, which was purchased by the CRA in 2020 for $230,000.