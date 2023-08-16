A design firm’s study of vehicular traffic, pedestrian safety and lighting resulted in many suggested ideas to improve safety in downtown Sebring.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency hired Atkins, a design consultant group, to examine traffic counts, vehicle speeds and pedestrian issues and lighting in the downtown area. It also took a look at the same issues on Lemon Street in Washington Heights.
Atkins had a roundtable discussion with some of the city’s administration and leadership recently, along with CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez and CRA Board Chair David Leidel. The design group took all the information it gathered and presented its ideas to be considered for improved pedestrian and vehicular safety.
Some of the ideas included elevated crosswalks (similar to a speed table) and speed tables to try to slow down traffic, Leidel said. The Atkins designer said some of the roads going into downtown don’t have features that would prompt motorists to slow down.
When there are bump-outs or roads that narrow, it causes drivers to feel like they should slow down in contrast to wide and open streets currently in the downtown area, Leidel said.
Atkins asked the CRA Board to continue to discuss and examine the suggestions.
The design group is scheduled to present its final proposed plan to the CRA Board at its Oct. 9 meeting.
Leidel noted that Lakeview Drive and West Center Avenue is a location that has prompted complaints as pedestrians try to cross Lakeview Drive from West Center Avenue to go to the library. Traffic doesn’t yield to pedestrians.
“There are some things we are looking at down there to draw attention to those crosswalks to let drivers know that pedestrians are about to enter the crosswalk so the motorists have to slow down and yield to the pedestrians,” he said. The same with traffic around Circle Park.
Leidel said there are several crosswalks in the downtown area that aren’t marked well. “So, whether you are a driver or a pedestrian, it just doesn’t look like a crosswalk so drivers may not know to yield,” Leidel said.
In addition to the pedestrian safety, officials will be looking at ways to brighten up the downtown area with extra lighting for safety in general, Leidel said.
The Atkins study includes ideas for what would be major changes – the realignment of the Ridgewood Drive/Lakeview Drive intersection into a T-intersection through the existing pocket park and converting Lakeview Drive, in that area, and Franklin Street to two-way vehicle traffic operations.
Also, suggested by Adkins – conduct a lane repurposing study to evaluate potential lane reduction on Lakeview Drive from Ridgewood Drive to Kenilworth Boulevard.
Leidel noted that big changes such as this typically don’t go over real well.
“I think there are other things that you can do to mitigate the risks that you have with the traffic,” he said.