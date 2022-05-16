SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is once again offering a “prominent location” in Downtown Sebring for redevelopment.
It’s the former Shoemaker Plumbing store at 305 Circle Park Drive, which is a one story building totaling more than 1,300 square feet.
The CRA’s announcement states, “The property has a prime location in the Historic District of Downtown Sebring, is currently zoned C1 Commercial, and has a large display window facing Circle Park offering high visibility from both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.”
From a previous request for business proposals for the property, the CRA chose Gourmet Goodies Bake Shop, from Winter Haven, to be the business tenant for the property, but the business owner decided it wasn’t the right time to expand so the CRA is again seeking proposals for the Circle property
The property could also come with a rear storage building located at 250 Wall Street if needed, according to the CRA. The storage building was constructed in 1991 and is 625 square feet. The building also offers rear alley access for deliveries, and two dedicated parking spaces.
Proposals for redevelopment of this site must further the goals and objectives of the CRA’s Redevelopment Master Plan (2022). A copy of the current master plan and applicable design guidelines for the CRA district are available at www.DowntownSebring.org/Resources.
Further information regarding the properties, the Redevelopment Master Plan, submission of proposals and all other pertinent information available to the CRA may be obtained by contacting the CRA’s Executive Director, Kristie Vazquez, 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, 863-471-5104, www.DowntownSebring.org.
A responsible proposer must provide a written, detailed outline of its proposal to the CRA at the above address on or before June 28. Proposals must be sealed and include the title of the project on the outside of the package. Proposals delivered to a different address or received after the deadline date will not be accepted.
The mission of the CRA is to carry out redevelopment activities in the redevelopment area to include reducing or eliminating blight, improving the tax base, and encouraging public and private investments in an effort to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the district.