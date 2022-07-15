309 Circle Park Drive

The Community Redevelopment Agency now has a shortlist seven proposals that will be interviewed for the former Shoemaker Plumbing property at 309 Circle Park Drive, Sebring.

SEBRING — The 18 business ideas for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on Circle Park Drive has been narrowed to a shortlist of seven proposals as the Community Redevelopment Agency looks for the best fit for its property.

The one-story, 1,300 square-foot building at 305 Circle Park Drive was purchased by the CRA in 2021, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.

Following is the shortlist of business proposals and the proposers who will be interviewed by the CRA selection committee on a yet to be determined date in August.

• Bella Gusto Olive Oil Co. – second location (olive oils, vinegars and food items) – Lisa Turner.

• Little Italy on the Circle – Little Italy second location (restaurant) – Mike and Melanie Fischetti.

• 826 Picks – vintage shop filled with unique and hard to find limited items – Earl and Jennifer Mandrell.

• Macarito’s – fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu – MacGregor ‘Chef Mac’ Gentleman.

• JP’s Big Boy Subs – full-service sub shop – Judith Temple.

• Moore Mischief Managed Rooms of Escape – escape rooms – Larry Moore.

• Southern Wine Room at Circle Park – wine room and eatery centered on Southern cuisine – Sal Castro.

