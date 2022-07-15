SEBRING — The 18 business ideas for the former Shoemaker Plumbing building on Circle Park Drive has been narrowed to a shortlist of seven proposals as the Community Redevelopment Agency looks for the best fit for its property.
The one-story, 1,300 square-foot building at 305 Circle Park Drive was purchased by the CRA in 2021, along with a nearby storage building at 250 Wall Street, for $109,000.
Following is the shortlist of business proposals and the proposers who will be interviewed by the CRA selection committee on a yet to be determined date in August.
• Bella Gusto Olive Oil Co. – second location (olive oils, vinegars and food items) – Lisa Turner.
• Little Italy on the Circle – Little Italy second location (restaurant) – Mike and Melanie Fischetti.
• 826 Picks – vintage shop filled with unique and hard to find limited items – Earl and Jennifer Mandrell.
• Macarito’s – fast casual restaurant featuring a Southwest menu – MacGregor ‘Chef Mac’ Gentleman.
• JP’s Big Boy Subs – full-service sub shop – Judith Temple.
• Moore Mischief Managed Rooms of Escape – escape rooms – Larry Moore.
• Southern Wine Room at Circle Park – wine room and eatery centered on Southern cuisine – Sal Castro.