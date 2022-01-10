SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will discuss re-advertising for proposals for the former Salvation Army building at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA purchased the property last year for $195,00 and previously advertised for proposals for the property.
Four business proposals were submitted to the to the CRA, but the CRA Board decided in September to wait on having the proposals reviewed by a selection committee.
The Board directed CRA staff to work with the CRA’s attorney to pursue the removal of the deed restriction for the property that restricts the consumption and sale of alcohol on the premises for the next 30 years.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Friday the CRA contacted an attorney who specializes in deed restrictions. The attorney took a look at it and said “no” to being able to get around the deed restriction, which was written very well.
To try and get the deed restriction removed would be pretty much impossible according to the attorney, Leidel said.
So it will go back out for solicitation “as is” with the deed restriction in place so the CRA will be looking for somebody who is not dependent on alcohol sales to have a viable business in that location, he said.
Following is a summary of the proposals the CRA received when it initially advertised the former Salvation Army property:
• Zachary Bello — Pizza restaurant offering “Make Your Own Pizza Stations.”
• JC & Stephanie Scott — Rocking JS Coffee Shop.
• Anthony & Julie Richardson — tutoring lab, escape room and Hammer & Stain franchise (guests transform unfinished wood into wall worthy pieces).
• Jesus Tourino & Gustavo Ibanez — Jessie’s Angus Burgers.
The property at 120 N. Ridgewood Drive is a two-story building totaling more than 11,000 square feet.
Also, at its meeting at 5:30 p.m., today, the CRA will review a letter from Leidel that urges the City Council to foreclose on the Santa Rosa Hotel property, which has close to a $400,000 lien for accruing daily code violations
“Due to its state of severe deterioration and lack of preventative maintenance by the current owner, the historic structure is in danger of the necessity to condemn it for demolition due to the threat it poses to the health and safety of those around it,” Leidel stated in the letter.
The CRA Board will review the letter prior to its submission to the Sebring City Council.