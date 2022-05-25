Creating revenue through redevelopment improvements is the responsibility of a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). CRA is a Special District designed to improve or redevelop a slum area in a community and is dependent on future tax revenues.
“It is a very complicated and challenging process,” explained Kristie Vasquez, Sebring’s CRA executive director.
In Highlands County there are six CRA districts. Each seeking their fair share of revenues: the Sebring Regional Airport and Industrial Park, the CRA of Sebring, Town of Lake Placid and Avon Park, which has three districts including the Airport and the Southside section.
Each district went through a process to meet the state’s requirement to qualify as a Special District. Each one had to provide documentation identifying areas of blighted sections for improvements and redevelopment. This is the first and most important step, proving it.
Analyzing the existing conditions begins with a Finding of Necessity (FON) study. This is a fact-finding study in which members of the community and its leaders identify unsafe, unsanitary conditions and other safety concerns contributing to the blight that bring property values down.
Once the state’s satisfied the requirements have been met, local governments can then set up a CRA redevelopment trust fund, which will serve as the depository for tax increment revenues. This allows CRA to direct the increases in real property tax revenues back into the designated district.
Funding for improvements and redevelopment is generated through a method called Tax Increment Financing (TIF). TIF’s capture funding as a source of revenue to make the necessary improvements. A TIF fund is produced when improvements are made to existing property and infrastructure which increases the tax value.
These TIF’s allow local governments to invest up front in public infrastructure. This system is to encourage private developers to come in and build, while making infrastructure improvements as outlined in the Redevelopment Master Plan within the Special District.
TIF funds are allocated through the county’s General Fund, they can be bonded to maximize availability of funding and used with other sources such as grants and loans. It doesn’t come out of the homeowner’s pocket. Vasquez said taxpayers don’t pay anything more for these improvements.
Highlands County is experiencing growth, “Which is also challenging,” Vasquez said. Planning for future Capital Improvement Projects and Redevelopment Projects takes time. “It’s the government,” adding, laws governing CRA’s have changed.
The life of a CRA has a sunset date and by law must be dissolved. When the Sebring CRA began operations in 1983 they were given a 60-year lifeline to complete projects and pay off debt. Since then, legislation has changed. New CRA applicants have a 40-year limit.
Bottom line, CRA’s keep the money coming in the community they serve.