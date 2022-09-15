CRA owned property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved to re-advertise for proposals for the 139 N. Ridgewood Drive property where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was located.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board decided to again advertise the 139 N. Ridgewood Drive property where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was located after the first proposed project lacked funding.

Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.

