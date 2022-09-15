SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board decided to again advertise the 139 N. Ridgewood Drive property where the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was located after the first proposed project lacked funding.
Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.
At the recent CRA Board meeting, Board Chair David Leidel said the CRA’s agreement with Short Pants Development did not go through so the property is still in the CRA’s hands.
He said it is at the point the board needs to give direction to CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez and staff on what to do next, such a resoliciting the project and possibly opening it up to more than just housing proposals.
CRA Board Member Rachel Lovett said it wouldn’t hurt to open it up to all ideas to see if there is something they haven’t thought of.
CRA Board Member Tracy McCoy said she feels like they have gone a substantial amount of time with it being “like a missing tooth downtown.
“Is there an opportunity to beautify the space a little bit using some budget to make it a functional space as there are events that might utilize that space?” she asked.
Leidel said, “I think it is a great space to do some stuff to. I think it might be prudent to put the solicitation out and see what we get back.”
If there is a possibility that the CRA will keep that space as it is longer, Leidel said the CRA would probably want to do something to make it more useable.
McCoy said she is not suggesting spending a large amount of money, but a little to beautify it a bit and maybe put in some benches.
The board agreed to re-advertise for 90 days for ideas for the property without limiting it to residential.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues. The CRA received a $25,000 grant that offset part of the demolition cost.