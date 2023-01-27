SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received three proposals for the former Wachovia Building, which the City Council had been considering as a possible site to relocate City Hall.
After the Blackmon family of St. Petersburg purchased Harder Hall in October, the Blackmons expressed interest in acquiring the former bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.
The CRA followed its required procedures and advertised for business proposals for the structure it purchased in 2019 for $325,000.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said, “We had multiple showings of the old Wachovia Bank building and that resulted in three proposal submissions.”
The selection committee will not need to hold an initial meeting to shortlist the proposers, so the committee will only meet once to conduct interviews of each respondent, she said.
The CRA selection committee will meet for the purpose of interviewing the respondents, for the disposition of 228 North Ridgewood Drive, at 9:30 a.m., Feb. 15 and 10:30 a.m., Feb. 16, in the City Council Chambers.
The proposals were from the Blackmon family; Scott Stanley, Briana Stanley and Natalia Stanley, and Paul and Brook Lefkowitz (father and daughter).
The Blackmon family stated it is interested in acquiring the former bank building as part of the overall redevelopment of Harder Hall to create a connection between Harder Hall and downtown Sebring.
Their plan calls for a restaurant on the first floor, with the second and third stories used as offices, administrative and conference room spaces and potentially adding a roof top bar at a later date.
A portion of the office space would serve as the administrative offices of Harder Hall (“the Resort”) as there is not any office space to speak of currently in that building, according to the Blackmon proposal.
They request that the building and parcel be conveyed to the Blackmon family at no cost due to the substantial capital improvements that will be required to address deferred maintenance for the entire building and tenant improvements for the restaurant.
It is anticipated the expense of all the items requiring refurbishing or replacing will exceed the value of the property in multiples. “To justify that amount of capital expenditures we would need to own the building,” the Blackmon proposal states.
The Lefkowitz proposal states the first floor would focus on showcasing local products and culture. Citrus, vegetables, coffee, beverages and other local vendors will be available to the public. The floor will highlight the racetrack and motorsports motif. Local artists and craftspeople may also be highlighted.
The second floor would be for dog groomers and a licensed dog trainer with day camp training and daycare services.
Activities for children and teens, would be on the third floor, with spaces for an art studio, dance studio, martial arts classes and educational activities.
The Lefkowitz proposal states the project would be funded by a combination of personal funds and building equity.
The Stanley proposal calls for commercial development on the ground floor such as a restaurant, boutique fitness center or multiple commercial units such as a medical practice or engineering office.
The second and third floors are well suited to accommodate 10 to 14 residential units. The upper portion of the bank vault can be remodeled as a tenant amenity, they propose.
The best use for the building is one that draws foot traffic to the downtown district and can offer quality living accommodations, while maintaining the character and style of the existing structure, the Lefkowitz proposal states.