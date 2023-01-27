The former Wachovia Bank building

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received three business proposals for the former Wachovia Bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency received three proposals for the former Wachovia Building, which the City Council had been considering as a possible site to relocate City Hall.

After the Blackmon family of St. Petersburg purchased Harder Hall in October, the Blackmons expressed interest in acquiring the former bank building at 228 N. Ridgewood Drive.

