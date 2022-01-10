SEBRING — The facade design for the multi-story residential project that includes the old downtown SunTrust property will be reviewed today by the Community Redevelopment Agency Board.
The old SunTrust property at 126 West Center Ave. spans more than two acres in the heart of downtown Sebring, the CRA agenda states.
The property includes a 26,000 square-foot building that was built in 1975 and is currently vacant.
In an effort to redevelop the vacant building and surrounding property, Phil Springer with Short Pants Development, LLC has devised a concept to develop the current building and remaining footprint into a multi-family housing development to create additional new, market rate residential offering in downtown Sebring, the agenda states.
Springer is also the developer for the multi-family project that will be constructed on the site of the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel at 139 North Ridgewood Drive.
Springer is approaching the CRA Board for design review and input regarding the facade of the development.
At a recent City Council meeting, Springer provided an overview of the proposed development on the old SunTrust property.
On the 2.5-acre site they plan to build a 96-unit apartment building/community with two-bedroom and some three-bedroom units.
The six-story building will be as energy efficient as possible, Springer said. The development budget is $30 million.
The existing SunTrust building would be an entire community amenities area with either a restaurant/bar on the ground floor or food market concept with the space shared by unrelated food purveyors.
The pool is currently being designed to be on the roof to take advantage of the spectacular western view over Lake Jackson, according to a summary of the project.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said Friday having people living in the downtown area is one of the components to having a healthy and thriving downtown. The quaintness of the Sebring downtown will not change by putting in residential apartments, otherwise the downtown will dry up and die and won’t be quaint either.
The impact of the $11 million former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property project would increase the property’s value, increase its property taxes and also lift the values of the nearby properties, he said. The $30 million SunTrust property project would also have a very beneficial economic impact to the City and its residents.
The CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m., today, at City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.