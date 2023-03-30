100 Cricle Park Drive

Various items and fixtures are being sold from 100 Circle Park Drive in a “Pre Demo” effort. The Community Redevelopment Agency will be getting an appraisal on the building and property since the property owner has asked the CRA if it would like to purchase the structure.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved getting an appraisal for the building and property at 100 Circle Park Drive since the owner has asked the CRA about purchasing the property.

CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the board decided to have the property appraised and have staff and himself contact the property owner to ask what they are seeking for the property. Then the CRA will see if the appraisal lines up close to what the property owner is looking for if he or she decides they want to sell, he said.

