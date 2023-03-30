SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board approved getting an appraisal for the building and property at 100 Circle Park Drive since the owner has asked the CRA about purchasing the property.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said the board decided to have the property appraised and have staff and himself contact the property owner to ask what they are seeking for the property. Then the CRA will see if the appraisal lines up close to what the property owner is looking for if he or she decides they want to sell, he said.
Leidel believes the property owner lives in South Florida so they were planning to arrange a phone call now that the CRA Board approved obtaining an appraisal.
The nearly 1,500-square-foot building was sold to its present owner, Swiss American Holdings LLC, in 2018 for $167,000, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website.
Leidel said recently, “I have been told by two contractors the building is in pretty bad disrepair and would need substantial work if not demolition altogether.”
At the prior CRA Board meeting, the board asked for a demolition quote for discussion purposes in the event the building could not be used for any future purpose so that demolition cost could be factored into their decisions on the price and value of the building to the CRA, Leidel said.
The demolition quote from Excavation Point is $13,410.