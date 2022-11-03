SEBRING — Cracker Trail Elementary will receive funds through the Florida School Recognition Program, which awards schools that receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
Cracker Trail Elementary was the only school in the Highlands District to receive recognition funds. The school had a “B” grade for the 2021-22 school year up from the “C” grade from the 2019-20 school year.
The 2021-2022 school grades marked the first full school grade data release since 2019 due to the lack of assessments in the 2019-2020 school year (due to the pandemic) and the opt-in nature of the 2020-2021 school grades.
Cracker Trail Elementary did opt in for a school grade for the 2020-21 school year and received an “A” grade.
The school will be receiving $117,682 based on its enrollment of 635.
Funds for the Florida School Recognition Program shall be awarded by the Commissioner of Education in the amount of up to $100 per “Full Time Equivalent” student for each qualifying school.
Cracker Trail Elementary Principal Rick Kogelschatz said, “I led a staff meeting last week to gather input on how to use the award. According to the FLDOE.org, the funds ‘must be spent on ‘nonrecurring faculty and staff bonuses, nonrecurring expenditures for educational equipment and materials; or temporary personnel to assist in maintaining or improving student performance.’
“After discussion and deliberation, the members of the staff present voted to use the funds on nonrecurring faculty and staff bonuses. The bonus plan was discussed and we are now working on getting our school-based SAC to vote on its approval.”
Overall, more than $200 million was awarded through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year.
The only “A” grade schools in the Heartland were Bowling Green Elementary in Hardee County and Central Elementary in Hendry County.
Bowling Green Elementary, with an enrollment of 291, will receive $54,030 as the only school in Hardee County receiving recognition funds.
Around the Heartland — an Okeechobee elementary school will receive $122,586.
In Hendry County, four schools will receive a total of $307,030.
In Glades County, two schools will receive a total of $159,478.
No DeSoto County schools received state recognition funds.