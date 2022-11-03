SEBRING — Cracker Trail Elementary will receive funds through the Florida School Recognition Program, which awards schools that receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.

Cracker Trail Elementary was the only school in the Highlands District to receive recognition funds. The school had a “B” grade for the 2021-22 school year up from the “C” grade from the 2019-20 school year.

