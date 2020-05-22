HARDEE COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday released some, but not all of the information regarding a fatal car crash that occurred about 2:48 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the press release from FHP, a 27-year-old Zolfo Springs man in a pickup truck attempted to pass another vehicle on State Road 64 east of Griffin Road.
The other vehicle, a sedan driven by a 50-year-old Sebring woman, attempted to make a left turn into a driveway on SR 64, colliding with the pickup truck.
The report shows that the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt and did not have any injuries. It was unknown if the female driver of the sedan was wearing a seat belt. Her injuries were fatal. Her next of kin has been notified.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
Wednesday afternoon’s crash is still under investigation.