Obit Actor Ricou Browning

Ricou Browning, who played the creature in “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” poses for photos for people during Florida SpringsFest at Silver Springs State Park in Silver Springs, Fla., Sunday, March 4, 2018.

 BRUCE ACKERMAN/OCALA STAR BANNER via AP

Ricou Browning, a skilled swimmer best known for his underwater role as the Gill Man in the quintessential 3D black-and-white 1950s monster movie “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” has died, his family told various media outlets. He was 93.

Browning died Feb. 27 at his home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

