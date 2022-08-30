SEBRING – In April and March 2020, Phillip Alexander Conze used myriad internet and human engineering capers to steal credit card numbers, sell cloned credit cards, and otherwise defraud Highlands County residents of their bank accounts.

On Monday, Conze was sentenced to at least seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts that included trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, fraudulent use of a credit card belonging to a victim older than 60 years old, and possessing stolen credit cards.

