SEBRING – In April and March 2020, Phillip Alexander Conze used myriad internet and human engineering capers to steal credit card numbers, sell cloned credit cards, and otherwise defraud Highlands County residents of their bank accounts.
On Monday, Conze was sentenced to at least seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to 35 counts that included trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, fraudulent use of a credit card belonging to a victim older than 60 years old, and possessing stolen credit cards.
Eleven of his victims are from Highlands County.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Conze, who is from Miami, to another five years in state prison for fraudulent use of a credit card belonging to several other victims. The five-year sentence runs concurrently with the seven years. Once he’s out of prison, the plea deal requires Conze to serve eight years of probation. He also must pay Wachovia Bank and victims more than $6,241.53.
If he can repay the victims, the court may agree to reduce his probation to six years but not his sentence in prison, according to the plea agreement.
Estrada sentenced Conze as part of a below-guidelines plea agreement approved by Maria D. Bastos Garcia of the Office of Statewide Prosecution.
Sebring Police Detective Mike Hirsch arrested Conze and charged him with 35 counts that also included downloading credit card numbers and security codes from the internet, using two-way communications devices to commit a felony, trafficking in credit cards, and defrauding a financial institution.
The case began when Sebring Police heard from Wauchula State Bank customers who saw fraudulent ATM transactions at the bank as well as on their debit cards at Walgreens.
Prosecutors say Conze, posing as a Wauchula State Bank employee and armed with personal and bank account information, would call his victims and convince them to give him their PINs.
Additional ATM fraud was found in Bowling Green, Fort Lauderdale and Wauchula.
Second credit card case set for trialEstrada ordered a second major credit card fraud case to go to trial in November. Estrada made the call after Cuban national Luis Pulido-Robaina and his lawyer called into court remotely over TEAMS. They were scheduled to appear in person.
Robaina is charged with 105 counts, consisting of using a credit card skimmer at a Sebring gas station pump, possessing five credit card skimmers, and more than 50 counts of criminal use of a personal ID, possession of counterfeit credit cards. He faces decades in prison if he’s found guilty.
He had sought a plea deal with Highlands County prosecutors, but he had asked for more time to consult with his immigration attorney. If he’s convicted, he can be sentenced to jail as well as face deportation. On Monday, his lawyer again asked for more time to strategize with his client, but Estrada had apparently lost his patience.
“I am setting Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m. for jury trial status and jury selection for Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. The case will be resolved by plea or by trial that week,” Estrada ordered.
Police arrested Robaina, 33, and Roilan Moreira Valdes, 36, of Hialeah in May 2021 after a gas station attendant called law enforcement about two men who appeared to be manipulating a gas pump. An alarm on the pump went off.
When Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies pulled the men over, they found credit cards, gift cards, and five credit card skimmers in a bag that was thrown from their vehicle.
Valdes, who also was charged with 105 counts, pled guilty Aug. 17 to one felony count of trafficking in credit cards and received three years of probation.