Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andy Lee James Crews, 25, of Sebring, for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 regarding felony child neglect without great bodily harm.
According to the arrest report, Crews allegedly left a 4-year-old child alone in bed when he left the house. The victim exited the bed and wondered into the witness’s yard. Deputies were called and upon arrival made contact with the victim who pointed to his home. As deputies arrived to the home a vehicle arrived at the same time and Crews was the occupant.
The report stated Crews knowingly left the child alone in bed sleeping and he neglected to provide the child with proper supervision. It is unknown if the child left the bed prior to Crews leaving the residence or after, but he was able to walk to a house .3 miles away.
Crews arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 15 with Judge Peter Estrada presiding.