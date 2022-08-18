Russia Ukraine

People help evacuate an elderly man from an area near the site of explosion at an ammunition storage of Russian army near the village of Mayskoye, in Crimea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 VIKTOR KOROTAYEV/KOMMERSANT PUBLISHING HOUSE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fires burned and ammunition exploded at a depot in Crimea on Wednesday, a day after the latest suspected Ukrainian attack on a military site in the Russia-annexed peninsula, highlighting the challenges facing Moscow.

The peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, was once a secure base that Moscow’s forces have used to launch attacks — and it was a staging ground for the start of the Feb. 24 invasion. But in recent days, explosions have destroyed several Russian planes at an air base in Crimea, and munitions blew up Tuesday.

