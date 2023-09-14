Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, burnt trucks are seen in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, following Russian drone attacks.

 ODESA REGIONAL PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard early Wednesday in Russia-annexed Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities reported.

The attack in the port city of Sevastopol, which serves as the main base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, took place as Moscow launched drones against southern Ukraine’s Odesa region. The pre-dawn onslaught there damaged port and civilian infrastructure in the region’s Izmail district — not far from the Crimean city — and wounded seven people, three seriously, Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

