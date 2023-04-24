AVON PARK — During a ceremony on Thursday, April 20, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Basic Corrections Academy Class 109 graduated 21 new correctional officers at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
From the SFSC University Center Auditorium stage, Michael Austin, coordinator of SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, called up the 21 and handed each new officer a certificate. Those receiving a certificate were class leader Ryan E. Hamilton, executive officer Sonia Johnson Frazier, Jeovanny Alfaro, Timothy Beckman, Lasaunda Dawson, Frederick Estevez, Nathaniel Flynn, Erika Gallant, William Jones, Daniel Lawyer, Trevor Miller, DaQuaiz Moore, Gregory Prado, Norma Pratts, Carton Queen, Maria Rowe, Aaron Ruff, Dillon Townsend, Desirae Williams, Amanda Young, and Maria Zapata.
Four cadets were singled out for their achievements during the program. Earning top honors for academic excellence was Carlton Queen, and for top firearms for his work on the shooting range was Timothy Beckman. Ryan E. Hamilton was given special recognition as class leader as was Sonia Johnson Frazier as executive officer.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was Deputy Luis Pratts Martinez of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and instructor with SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy
Addressing the cadets, Pratts Martinez said, “Remember respect; it’s not given, it’s earned. Don’t walk through your facility thinking your peers and inmates are going to respect you. Learn their hooks and triggers. Be a leader and respect will come. Everyone can be a manager, but it’s difficult to be a leader. Some of you will be in situations where there will be one correction officer to 150 inmates. Use your officer presence and communications skills to manage your environment. Be fair and listen to the individuals. Always remember, your main goal is to go home every day.
“Class 109, remember, you’re going into a profession where you represent yourself, your agency, and all correction professionals throughout this great state and nation. Please, always step with your best foot forward. Thank you for letting me be part of your lives.”
The Basic Correctional Officer Program is 420 contact hours or approximately 11 weeks. Upon successful completion of the program, students earn a career certificate and are eligible to take the state certification examination to become a certified officer.
For more information about these programs, visit southflorida.edu or call SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy at 863-784-7285.