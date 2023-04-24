SFSC. Basic Corrections Class 109, 200

The South Florida State College Basic Corrections Class 109: front row, from left, Gregory Prado, Jeovanny Alfaro, Desirae Williams, Maria Rowe, Amanda Young, Erika Gallant, Maria Zapata, and Frederick Estevez; back row, from left, Timothy Beckman, DaQuaiz Moore, Trevor Miller, Norma Pratts, Carlton Queen, Nathaniel Flynn, Dillon Townsend, Sonia Johnson Frazier, William Jones, Daniel Lawyer, Aaron Ruff, Lasaunda Dawson, and Ryan E. Hamilton.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — During a ceremony on Thursday, April 20, South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Basic Corrections Academy Class 109 graduated 21 new correctional officers at the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.

From the SFSC University Center Auditorium stage, Michael Austin, coordinator of SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy, called up the 21 and handed each new officer a certificate. Those receiving a certificate were class leader Ryan E. Hamilton, executive officer Sonia Johnson Frazier, Jeovanny Alfaro, Timothy Beckman, Lasaunda Dawson, Frederick Estevez, Nathaniel Flynn, Erika Gallant, William Jones, Daniel Lawyer, Trevor Miller, DaQuaiz Moore, Gregory Prado, Norma Pratts, Carton Queen, Maria Rowe, Aaron Ruff, Dillon Townsend, Desirae Williams, Amanda Young, and Maria Zapata.

