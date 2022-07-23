TALLAHASSEE — With both claiming to be Florida Democrats’ best bet to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried traded barbs Thursday in their only debate before next month’s primary election.

The verbal sparring came amid an increasingly acrimonious contest between Crist, who won three statewide races as a Republican, and Fried, whose razor-thin 2018 victory made her the only statewide-elected Democrat.

