Election 2022 Florida Senate

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist speaks to supporters as he announces his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats at Hialeah Middle School in Hialeah, Fla., Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

 GASTON De CARDENAS/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted that he spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before making the decision.

Recommended for you