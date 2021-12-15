SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested Ryan Ercell Norman, 44, of Sebring, and Jaime Denise Crivello, also 44 and of Sebring, on charges of child abuse, vehicle theft and violation of probation.
Just after midnight Sunday morning, deputies observed a silver Lincoln LS at a gas pump at the Wawa, at the corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard in Sebring. Deputies recognized Norman as having an active warrant out of Polk County. Deputies witnessed Crivello enter the passenger side of the vehicle. Crivello had “several active warrants out of Highlands County,” according to reports.
Deputies approached the vehicle and commanded Norman to stop but he ignored the command, got into the vehicle, and accelerated northbound on U.S. 27. Deputies attempted to catch up to Norman and pull him over but the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed into the Sun N’ Lake community, reports said.
During the investigation, deputies discovered that the tag on the Lincoln was registered to a blue Chevy van. They also learned that Norman was the suspect in the theft of a silver Lincoln out of Polk County and Crivello had been with him during the crime, according to reports.
A short time later, deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint that matched the description of Norman and Crivello. The complainant also noted that the suspects had two small children with them. K-9 units found Norman lying in a yard and one of the children was with him. The Lincoln was found abandoned in a side yard, reports said.
Contact was made with Crivello eight hours later and she provided the location of the second child but refused to turn herself in. Deputies found Crivello in a house under construction, according to reports.
Crivello was charged with two counts of violation of probation, two counts of felony child abuse without great bodily harm and one charge felony grand theft of motor vehicle. She is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond for the probation violations and $25,000 bond on the other charges.
Norman was charged with one charge of violation of probation, one charge misdemeanor driving on suspended license, one charge felony flee/elude police with disregard to safety of a person, two charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, one charge felony grand theft of motor vehicle and one charge misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond for the probation violation and $38,000 bond on the other charges.