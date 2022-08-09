“Let’s book a place for two nights when we go to Tennessee,” my husband Ken suggested.
At the time, our house in North Carolina had sold and we were enthusiastically searching for our next home. One house was a hopeful, but was pending and would only be ours by God’s grace.
So, we continued to do our due diligence in keeping up the search.
As it turned out, God’s grace prevailed and instead of going to Tennessee to search, we came to settle and explore. This respite would allow us to unwind and prepare for the busy moving time ahead.
Ken found an interesting place on the internet in Calhoun, Tennessee about half an hour from Cleveland where we would be moving. It was in the country and we could rent a lovely one-bedroom lodge accommodation, prepare our own meals and leisurely spend our days and evenings.
Hiwassee Acres would be our destination.
The drive there welcomed us to a slower pace. Journeying down quiet, winding roads reminded us why we chose this place. Rest accompanied by the beauty and restorative essence of nature.
As we drove past the Hiwassee Acres sign, we entered a charming refuge that would feed our souls, with many amenities and surprises yet to be discovered.
Upon arrival, Kathi Jensen, owner/manager with her husband David, greeted us with genuine delight.
After exchanging pleasantries and getting ready to go to our retreat, Kathi kept saying how familiar we looked … especially Ken.
We discovered that we had both lived in Sebring. She and David for 20 years and Ken and I for 28. Yet, there didn’t seem to be any other connection.
Later we met David. “You look so familiar,” he said, repeating his wife’s refrain.
While visiting together, we also met the whimsical permanent residents of Hiwassee Acres … their dog that guards the other animals all night, Watson, a Great Pyrenees; five Nubian goats named Storm, Lightning, Thor, Samson and Cinderella; and two Kathadin sheep … Katherine (fondly called Kate) and Henry … sheep that do not need shearing.
And then there’s the donkey, Maggie. “She is the best thing I could have ever done,” says Kathi. “She is calm, friendly and caring.”
The latest acquisition to Hiwassee Acres are 12 free-roaming chickens (and three roosters) … all unnamed.
“Our guests enjoy going out and getting fresh eggs for their breakfast.”
Last, but not least, is Bandit, the ever-roaming beautiful cat also fondly known by the family as Cow. No reason. When not roaming he is the picture of leisure.
Kathi said, “Our goal is for the guests to have an experience with the animals as they pet and wander with them, as they gather eggs, or simply relax by the river, where Watson will gladly accompany them.”
Our stay included leisurely time alongside the Hiwassee River where comfortable swinging chairs, a glider and other outdoor furnishings pulled at us to just sit awhile. Fishing and kayaking were available as well as hikes down several trails within the 225 acres.
In all our discovering, the ongoing wondering of why Ken seemed so familiar continued.
David said, “It’s not just your face, it’s your voice.”
We pondered that for a while and then I off-handedly said, “Maybe he was your mailman.”
With that, David pulled out his phone and showed Ken the picture of the house on Lakeview Drive where they used to live in Sebring. Sure enough, that was Ken’s route and he, indeed, had been their mailman for a number of years.
Puzzle solved. We all laughed and reminisced about those days in sunny Sebring. The Jensens used to host a potluck lunch in their backyard on Saturdays for their church friends.
If Ken was delivering mail that day, they would invite him in for lunch.
“Join us,” they would say. And that day he would come home with his lunch box fixings untouched.