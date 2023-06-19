Alaska Arctic Deep Water Port

The inner harbor of the Port of Nome, Alaska, where goods that arrive at the port are then prepared for shipment to villages throughout the region. Shipping lanes that were once clogged with ice for much of the year along Alaska’s western and northern coasts have relented thanks to global warming, and the nation’s first deep water Arctic port should be operational in Nome by the end of the decade.

 NOME HARBORMASTER LUCAS STOTTS/CITY OF NOME via AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The cruise ship with about 1,000 passengers anchored off Nome, too big to squeeze into into the tundra city’s tiny port. Its well-heeled tourists had to shimmy into small boats for another ride to shore.

It was 2016, and at the time, the cruise ship Serenity was the largest vessel ever to sail through the Northwest Passage.

