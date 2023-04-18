TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday granted a Death Row inmate’s request to disqualify a Broward County circuit judge from his case because of actions after Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last year.

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Judge Elizabeth Scherer should be disqualified from the case of Death Row inmate Randy Tundidor. The request came after Scherer on Nov. 2 sentenced Cruz to life in prison in the 2018 murders of 17 students and faculty members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

