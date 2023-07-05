The Highlands County Fraternal Order of Police donated 30 cute, stuffed, teddy bears on Friday, June 30, to the Lake Placid Health & Rehabilitation Center, which will disperse them to patients for companionship.

Lake Placid resident Esther Dilling came up with the idea about a year ago. That’s when she created a bear to be auctioned off at the FOP annual Christmas Party. To go along with the police theme, that bear wore a badge and went to the highest bidder for $85. She was thrilled and decided it would be unbearable if she didn’t make more of them.

