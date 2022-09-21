09202022_cullens

Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner is seen here with Charlie Cullens, right, on Aug. 4, 2020, when Hurner was confirmed as the county’s assistant county administrator.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOCC

SEBRING – The Board of County Commissioners is saddened by the passing of Charles S. Cullens, who died Sunday, Sept. 18.

Cullens served as the board’s county administrative assistant, a precursor to the county administrator position, for about nine years starting in 1971. In that role he worked for the board directly, with most employees reporting directly to him.

