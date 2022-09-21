SEBRING – The Board of County Commissioners is saddened by the passing of Charles S. Cullens, who died Sunday, Sept. 18.
Cullens served as the board’s county administrative assistant, a precursor to the county administrator position, for about nine years starting in 1971. In that role he worked for the board directly, with most employees reporting directly to him.
During his tenure, Cullens oversaw unprecedented growth in the services the county offered and the creation of new departments.
Cullens is the uncle of interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner. “On behalf of myself and my family, thank you very much for all of your care and concern during this difficult time,” Hurner said at Tuesday’s regular board meeting. “Highlands County meant a lot to my Uncle Charlie.”
Commissioners held a moment of silence for Cullens at its Tuesday meeting. The Board of County Commissioners and staff express its sincere condolences to Cullens’ family and thank him for his service to the Highlands County community.