A Culver’s restaurant in Brooksville. A franchise group plans to build a Culver’s at 2651 U.S. 27 S., Sebring (north of Popeyes).

SEBRING — Construction on a Culver’s restaurant in Sebring could start as soon as next month with the review of the site plan nearly complete.

Construction Journal, an online listing of construction projects, estimates a $1.3 million project cost for new Culver’s with the subcontractor bidding and the construction start expected in April.

