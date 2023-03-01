SEBRING — Construction on a Culver’s restaurant in Sebring could start as soon as next month with the review of the site plan nearly complete.
Construction Journal, an online listing of construction projects, estimates a $1.3 million project cost for new Culver’s with the subcontractor bidding and the construction start expected in April.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the city has a full set of plans for the construction of the building for Culver’s at 2651 U.S. 27 South.
The site plan review is just about completed, he said.
“It would appear we will have a Culver’s locating here, but we are still in that process,” Noetlich said. The Building Department won’t issue a building permit until there is a “final” on the site plan, which includes the landscaping, where the stormwater features are going, and the parking layout and number of parking spaces, etc.
Noethlich said the site plan will through Central Florida Regional Planning Council and staff in the city’s Building and Planning & Zoning Departments.
It won’t require a rezone or anything of that nature so it shouldn’t require going before the Planning & Zoning Board nor the City Council, Noethlich said. “I think it has its proper zoning already. That parcel is already zoned C-1 so it has commercial zoning it is not going to need to before council for that particular parcel.”
S & L Properties Sebring LLC purchased the parcel slated for the new Culver’s for $2.6 million in October 2022.
S & L Companies in Portage, Wisconsin, is a Culver’s Restaurant franchise group, which began in 1994 with its first Culver’s restaurant in Portage. Since then, the group has grown to 88 Culver’s franchises in four states (Florida, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin) with owner/operator partners in every restaurant it operates.
S & L Companies has many Culver’s in the Tampa Bay area including Brandon, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Bradenton, but the company does not have the existing Culver’s locations closest to Highlands County such as Davenport, Haines City, Port Charlotte and Winter Haven.
In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth, opened the first Culver’s in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and began serving ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
Overall Culver’s has 899 locations.
Each restaurant, which seats between 98-118 guests, employs between 30 to 75 team members year-round, including seasonal positions.