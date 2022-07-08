SEBRING — ButterBurgers and frozen custard may be coming to Sebring soon with the Wisconsin-based fast-food chain Culver’s closing in on a location in Sebring.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said there is nothing firm and no site plans have been submitted, but Culver’s is looking at a site in Sebring. He doesn’t believe they closed on the property.
In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents George and Ruth, opened the very first Culver’s in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, and began serving ButterBurgers and frozen custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
The closest Culver’s to Highlands County are in Winter Haven, about 45 miles from downtown Sebring on Cypress Gardens Boulevard; just north of Haines City, about 51 miles away on U.S. 27 and north of Port Charlotte, about 77 miles away on Kings Highway near I-75.
According to Entrepreneur Magazine, Culver’s is the largest frozen custard chain in the United States. Frozen custard made its Midwestern debut during the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933 and has been a Wisconsin treat ever since, according to Culver’s.
The Culver’s menu includes a chicken sandwich and tenders, seafood sandwich and dinner, sides and more.
Culver Franchising System, Inc. is a privately held company established in 1987, based in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin with more than 800 restaurants in 25 states.
Each restaurant, which seats between 98-118 guests, employs between 30 to 75 team members year-round, including seasonal positions.