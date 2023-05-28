The fast-casual restaurant chain Culver’s has plans to open a location in Avon Park on U.S. 27 near Walmart.
The fast-casual restaurant chain Culver’s has plans to open a location in Avon Park on U.S. 27 near Walmart.
City Manager Mark Schrader said Culver’s has submitted a site plan and city staff is reviewing it.
If everything is approved, the Culver’s will be in front of Walmart near U.S. 27, just south of the car wash, he said.
Culver’s menu features hamburgers known as ButterBurgers, frozen custard, chicken and seafood.
The closest Culver’s to Highlands County include locations in Winter Haven, Haines City and Highland City (south of Lakeland).
Culver’s has had plans for months to open a location in Sebring.
Around Jan. 1, 2022, Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said “I haven’t had any recent inquiries about Culver’s.”
But, in July, Noethlich said Culver’s is looking at a site in Sebring.
In February, Noethlich said the City has a full set of plans for the construction of the building for Culver’s at 2651 U.S. 27 South.
In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth, opened the first Culver’s in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wis., and began serving ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard.
Culver’s strategic growth plan includes restaurants from the Midwest south to Texas, west to Arizona and Utah, and east to South Carolina and Florida.
Overall Culver’s had 899 locations in February.
Each restaurant, which seats between 98-118 guests, employs between 30 to 75 team members year-round, including seasonal positions.
