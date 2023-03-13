Bucks Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Francisco, Saturday.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night — and then a surprising block at the rim that mattered just as much or maybe even more.

Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 on Saturday night.

