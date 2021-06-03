WINTER HAVEN — Florida’s first theme park was just up the road a ways to Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, named for the ancient cypress trees that rimmed the shores of Lake Eloise. When the gardens opened Jan. 2, 1936, visitors were treated to spectacular and colorful flower gardens with 8,000 varieties of plants from 90 different countries. There were no water ski shows, Southern belles or boat rides at that time. Admission was 25 cents. The founder of Cypress Gardens was Dick Pope Sr.
It was the latter part of 1932 when the Popes decided to move back to Florida after living in New York. Julie Pope had read an article in Good Housekeeping magazine and shared it with her husband. It was about a banker in Charleston who had opened his private estate to the public to view his manicured flower gardens and charged 25 cents admission. He had taken in $36,000 in one year, a big sum in those days. This was the inspiration and vision for Cypress Gardens.
As Dick Pope thought about the article, he said, “Here is a business where you don’t have to sell anything. You are charging the public just to look — at plants! How can it be anything but successful?” He liked the idea and was instantly inspired.
Julie Pope also liked the idea. She knew and loved plants and had a “green thumb” while her husband knew nothing about plants. But, Julie was confident that her husband would know just what to do. He was a professional promoter, expert at marketing, flamboyant showman and salesman.
The Popes were planning to rebuild the canals on a former Yacht Club on Lake Eloise on 16 acres. The idea of beautiful flower gardens appealed to both of them.
When they began talking about their new garden project in the community, they were met with negativity. “It’s nothing but a swamp,” the people said and Dick Pope was called “Swami of the Swamp.” Even the town council withdrew their support. People of the press laughed at the idea of building a tropical garden in the middle of a swamp. But nothing could change their mind.
Mr. Pope and his wife Julie began working alongside laborers in the muck, toiling in the hot sun and humidity, cutting and hacking, digging canals, planting flowers, creating and designing landscapes, scenes and paths. The gardens would take four years to complete and would expand from 16 acres to 200 acres.
Dick Pope worked tirelessly and persistently in promoting the garden project from the start. He designed and created garden scenes with his 8-by-10-inch viewing camera to create perfect composition for Kodak moments or photo-ops for the visitors. He knew the value of publicity and began to send hundreds of photos to multiple newspapers, magazines and over 500 newsreels and films shown in movie theaters. The photos played a huge role in the success of the park in the early days.
During World War II, soldiers from nearby bases would come to the gardens. One soldier seeing water skiers on the lake asked if they have ski shows. Julie answered, “No, but we’re going to.”
The first water skiing show was held the next day using her two children, Dick Pope Jr. and Adrienne, and their friends. The water ski shows were very popular and became a permanent attraction. Cypress Gardens became known as “The Water Ski Capital of the World.” In later years, his son, Dick Pope Jr., would become famous for barefoot water skiing.
Southern belles appeared on the landscape out of necessity in 1940. When foliage was damaged from a hard freeze at the entrance, Julie Pope used pretty office girls to don old-fashioned dresses and hoop skirts. A shawl would be provided for warmth. The idea was to have the Southern belles hide the damaged plants by standing in front to distract visitors from noticing. The inner gardens were protected from frosts and freezes. The Southern belles became a permanent fixture.
Due to the opening of Disney World in 1971, and other large theme parks, revenue at Cypress Gardens began to decline. Beginning in the early 1980s, a series of new owners took control of the park. In 2009, Cypress Gardens closed. Two years later, LEGOLAND Florida Resort opened on the Cypress Gardens site. The original botanical gardens are intact at the heart of the park. Even the Southern belles remain, although they are now made of Legos. Water skiing shows also continue.
Dick Pope would say in later years, “Without Julie, there never would have been a Cypress Gardens. She did 90% of the work and 10% was me just showing off. You know a little guy has to do things to get noticed.” He did this by dressing garishly. One of the suits was turquoise with pink lapels worn with white shoes.
Richard Downing “Dick” Pope Sr. through his tireless efforts and his yearning for people to discover the sun and fun of Florida as a playground, spread quickly around the world. He is credited with revitalizing Florida’s economy under difficult times during the Great Depression followed by World War II.
Cypress Gardens helped to establish Central Florida as the area near Orlando for theme parks. He was often referred to as Mr. Florida or Father of Florida Tourism. When asked how he accomplished so much in his lifetime, he said, “Thinking big with persistence and positivity is the key to success.” Dick Pope Sr. passed away Feb. 1, 1988.
Resources: Florida’s Frontiers – Dr. Ben Brotemarkle; Visit Central Florida, and “Florida’s Past” by Gene M. Burnett.