US Winter Weather

In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe storms, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, late Sunday, Feb, 26, 2023. Powerful storms with widespread wind gusts and reported tornadoes swept across Oklahoma and Kansas, leaving more than a dozen people injured, and Michigan residents faced a fifth straight day Monday without power following last week’s ice storm.

 KOCO via AP

Powerful storms with widespread wind gusts and reported tornadoes swept across Oklahoma and Kansas, leaving more than a dozen people injured, and some Michigan residents faced a fifth-straight day Monday without power following last week’s ice storm.

In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather on Sunday.

