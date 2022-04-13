SEBRING — Jeremy T. Daugherty has filed to run for the District 1 seat on the School Board of Highlands County. He will be challenging incumbent Isaac Durrance, who is currently serving as the School Board chairperson.
In his online announcement of his candidacy, Daugherty stated, “I’m not just a DJ, I’m also a successful business owner of 20 years, husband of 13 years, stakeholder and father to three children, one that graduated from Avon Park High School and two currently in elementary schools.”
Durrance resigned from the school district in May 2018 to devote more time to his family and the family business. He was employed by the School Board of Highlands County for 18 years, including five years as a school-based administrator.
He was elected to his first four-year term on the School Board in August 2018.
District 1 includes the following schools/attendance zones: Avon Elementary School, Avon Park High School, Avon Park Middle School, and Park Elementary School (also in District 3).
Thus far, others who have filed for the upcoming School Board election are: District 4 incumbent William “Bill” Kilpatrick Brantley II and District 5 incumbent Jill Compton Twist.
The qualifying week is June 13-17 (noon to noon) for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The Primary Election is Aug. 22 and the General Election is Nov. 8.